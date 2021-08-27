$0.12 EPS Expected for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 99.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CANG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cango during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cango by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CANG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,427. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51. Cango has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $618.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

