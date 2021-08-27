-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.09). Nouveau Monde Graphite posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NMG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.64 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

