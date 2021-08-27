$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.38. Veeco Instruments posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Veeco Instruments stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 126.78 and a beta of 1.41. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

