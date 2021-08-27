$0.58 EPS Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTSI. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $62.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,556. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.35. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 121.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $3,398,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 14,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $872,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,215,882 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,949,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,051 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,618,000 after purchasing an additional 971,294 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

