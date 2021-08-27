-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.64). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,551.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,668. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RLAY traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,298. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

