$0.86 EPS Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,101,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,237,000 after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after purchasing an additional 589,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 79,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $87.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.77. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

