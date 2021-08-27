$0.89 EPS Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Agree Realty reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

ADC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.14. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

