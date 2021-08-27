$0.91 EPS Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Sonoco Products reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SON shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of SON traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.96. The stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,508. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 126.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $427,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 111,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 121.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 67,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

