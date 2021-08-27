$1.34 EPS Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.30. IPG Photonics reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.18.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,522,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,074. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 26.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $3,301,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

IPGP traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.10. 4,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,256. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $154.08 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

