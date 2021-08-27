$1.38 EPS Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.44. Crane posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Crane by 941.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.80. 820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,326. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.01. Crane has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

