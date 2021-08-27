$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will post sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $2,276,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 81,697 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.3% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 248,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after buying an additional 62,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,551. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

