1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Trading Down 5.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) dropped 5.7% on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $56.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM traded as low as $30.15 and last traded at $30.26. Approximately 3,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 805,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $567,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,870,555.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,629. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 143.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after buying an additional 339,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth $199,000. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.