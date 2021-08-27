$100,000.00 in Sales Expected for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to post sales of $100,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Geron’s earnings. Geron posted sales of $110,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year sales of $360,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $440,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Geron had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a negative net margin of 25,083.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GERN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Geron in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Geron by 532.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 773,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 651,330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Geron by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 87,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Geron by 6,572.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 405,427 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in Geron by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GERN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. 1,965,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,181,778. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $455.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.11. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

