10,011 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Acquired by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000. Lear comprises about 1.7% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 5.0% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Lear by 5.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 0.9% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 12.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 74,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 7.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.50. 359,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,092. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $103.35 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

LEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.