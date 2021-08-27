1,031 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA stock opened at $251.04 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $255.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.