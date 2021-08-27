$105.28 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to announce sales of $105.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.64 million and the highest is $106.68 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $63.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $426.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.46 million to $429.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $478.25 million, with estimates ranging from $471.90 million to $482.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RUTH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $19.59 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $681.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 2.42.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.