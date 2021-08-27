1,116 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

