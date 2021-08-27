126,050 Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Purchased by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,000. GoodRx makes up 1.2% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in GoodRx by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter valued at about $12,283,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 321.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 39,382 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter valued at about $5,204,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.22. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.94.

In other GoodRx news, insider Bansi Nagji sold 54,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,171,420.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,185.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Babak Azad sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $206,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,496,888 shares of company stock valued at $53,052,210 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

