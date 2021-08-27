143,788 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 143,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,631,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in ServiceNow by 13.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 34.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. Truist Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total transaction of $410,203.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW traded up $8.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $632.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,281. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.85 and a fifty-two week high of $635.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.93, a PEG ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $573.24.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.