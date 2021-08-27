$147.65 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report $147.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.00 million to $159.70 million. Universal Display reported sales of $117.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $555.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.13 million to $560.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $679.63 million, with estimates ranging from $655.04 million to $700.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $204.48 on Friday. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $161.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 101,798.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after buying an additional 2,338,306 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $90,508,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 278.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 232,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 171,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,359,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

