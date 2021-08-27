$15.90 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce $15.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.70 million to $16.00 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $3.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 359.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $55.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $57.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $127.43 million, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $135.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 72,367 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 58.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 100,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 368.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 39.8% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after buying an additional 205,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

Shares of URGN stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $16.18. 2,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $28.20.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

