17,948 Shares in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,679,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 555.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 137,745 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In related news, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $267,998.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $442,346.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,637 shares of company stock worth $1,381,470. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHH stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.55. The company had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,785. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.30.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.