$192.60 Million in Sales Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will post $192.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.08 million. Life Storage reported sales of $156.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $742.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $715.80 million to $767.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $797.48 million, with estimates ranging from $753.99 million to $885.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on LSI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.70.

LSI stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.28. The company had a trading volume of 535,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,915. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $122.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

