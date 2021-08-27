1,983 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLRY. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 2,868.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tilray alerts:

Shares of TLRY stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 344,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,997,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,000. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

TLRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC cut Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.