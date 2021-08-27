1,993 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 44.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.