2,002 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,539 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $229,827,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,362,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $4,289,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,485.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,084 shares of company stock valued at $89,633,343. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.22.

Shares of PTON opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 184.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.54. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

