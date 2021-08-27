$28.08 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will announce sales of $28.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.32 million and the lowest is $25.93 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $25.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $110.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $115.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $120.59 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $134.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GMRE shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 277,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 690,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 511,496 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Toscafund Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,357 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $977.72 million, a P/E ratio of -117.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.