$3.74 Billion in Sales Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report $3.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.74 billion and the highest is $3.75 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $15.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.38 billion to $15.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $17.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,065 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 5.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,660,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $447,883,000 after purchasing an additional 489,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,719,000 after purchasing an additional 104,001 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BorgWarner by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 269,538 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,277,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,162,000 after purchasing an additional 154,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

