35,410 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 231,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 34.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.95. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

