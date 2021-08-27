3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Raised by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 857,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,440 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in 3M by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $195.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

