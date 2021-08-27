$4.31 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.43 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $17.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $18.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $17.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

GIS opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43. General Mills has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

