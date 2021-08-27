$410.90 Million in Sales Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to announce sales of $410.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $370.00 million and the highest is $487.80 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $66.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 521.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

NYSE CNX opened at $10.74 on Friday. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,483,000 after buying an additional 1,100,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,664,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,971,000 after buying an additional 253,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,848,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,079,000 after buying an additional 242,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,518,000 after buying an additional 58,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

