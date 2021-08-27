$472.65 Million in Sales Expected for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will report $472.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $462.80 million and the highest is $478.40 million. The Wendy’s posted sales of $452.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

The Wendy’s stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. 81,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,701,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,370,241 shares of company stock valued at $35,629,795. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 311,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 122,375 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 637,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 126,921 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 719,980 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

