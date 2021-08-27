$521.03 Million in Sales Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will announce sales of $521.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $519.00 million and the highest is $523.00 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $391.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Littelfuse stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.57. 71,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.90. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $287.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,605 shares of company stock valued at $13,305,611 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

