$64.21 Million in Sales Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will announce $64.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.14 million. Amyris posted sales of $34.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $389.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.40 million to $400.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $392.99 million, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $518.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amyris.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

Shares of AMRS opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Amyris by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amyris by 1.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

