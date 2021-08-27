6,747 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83.

