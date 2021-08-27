$691.10 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to announce $691.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $687.30 million and the highest is $694.90 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $645.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens increased their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 113.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,862. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

