7,585 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

