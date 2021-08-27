8PAY (8PAY) Price Reaches $0.0805 on Major Exchanges

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0805 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $814,560.64 and $1.92 million worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 168.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00053531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00125377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00153342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,296.96 or 1.00388250 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.08 or 0.01035284 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.35 or 0.06702006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

