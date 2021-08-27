$9.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report $9.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.14 billion. Nucor posted sales of $4.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $34.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.51 billion to $37.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.12 billion to $35.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,046,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 57,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 35,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $118.06 on Friday. Nucor has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

