921,455 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 921,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,504,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Gilead Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,457,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.23. The company has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

