9,758 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE stock opened at $143.99 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $146.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.