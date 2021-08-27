ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ABB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. ABB posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABB will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a $36.78 price target on ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ABB by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 7.9% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 62,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ABB by 186.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in ABB by 585.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 46,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40,038 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the first quarter worth $223,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABB opened at $37.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

