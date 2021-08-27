Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the July 29th total of 255,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 226.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter worth $66,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter worth $75,000.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,106. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

