AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 2,711.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AC Immune were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AC Immune by 7.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AC Immune alerts:

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $508.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.78. AC Immune SA has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 405.01%. Research analysts expect that AC Immune SA will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACIU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU).

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.