Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.33

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.33 and last traded at $41.66, with a volume of 163672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,254,929.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 70,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 35,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $6,418,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 349.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

