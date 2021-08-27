Acumen Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Acumen Capital in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on Leucrotta Exploration and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.80.

Shares of LXE traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,656. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.78. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12-month low of C$0.59 and a 12-month high of C$0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.27 million and a P/E ratio of -7.13.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leucrotta Exploration will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Douglas Sereda sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 717,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$559,530.66.

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

