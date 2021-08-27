ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

ACV Auctions stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.99. 8,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,083. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,453,402.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $3,110,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $38,071,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $3,639,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $15,103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $5,344,000. 15.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

