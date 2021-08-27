Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Down to $5.05

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $4.90. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 12,492 shares.

ADAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $805.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.