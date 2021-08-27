Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen Sells 42 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gloria Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68.

On Friday, June 25th, Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.64, for a total value of $24,881.52.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $652.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $310.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $613.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $661.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

